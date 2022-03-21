$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan LX- A/C - Bluetooth
91,373KM
Used
- Stock #: 61645
- VIN: 2HGFC2F5XHH014707
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 91,373 KM
Vehicle Description
The Civic has come a long way, and it keeps getting better. Since 1998, the Civic has been Canada's best-selling car. This 2017 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The stunning exterior and impressive performance of the 2017 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. With an aggressive stance and sporty, sleek lines, the Civic Sedan looks great from every angle. If you're looking for greatness, we've got a seat for you. This sedan has 91,373 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Mirror(s), ABS, Front Wheel Drive, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Rear Performance, Wheel Covers, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Daytim...
