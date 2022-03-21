$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
LX APPLE CAR PLAY !! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
81,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8673824
- Stock #: 220335
- VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH015509
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,771 KM
APPLE CAR PLAY !! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5