2017 Honda Civic

81,771 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX APPLE CAR PLAY !! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

2017 Honda Civic

LX APPLE CAR PLAY !! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8673824
  • Stock #: 220335
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH015509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,771 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CAR PLAY !! HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

