2017 Honda Civic

93,245 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

LX HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.

LX HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP.

Location

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9162040
  • Stock #: 220693
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57HH001445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,245 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

