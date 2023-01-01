Menu
2017 Honda Civic

161,299 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX / Clean CarFax / FAST Wheels

2017 Honda Civic

LX / Clean CarFax / FAST Wheels

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

161,299KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9772777
  Stock #: 1-5919
  VIN: 2HGFC2E51HH017352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 2.0L Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Aftermarket FAST Rims, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Control, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

