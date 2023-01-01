Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

87,432 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Touring WOOD TRIM. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

87,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733903
  • Stock #: 230019
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H95HH100906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,432 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TOURING !!! WOOD TRIM. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. A/C. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

