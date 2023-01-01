$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2017 Honda CR-V
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring WOOD TRIM. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. A/C.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
87,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9733903
- Stock #: 230019
- VIN: 2HKRW2H95HH100906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,432 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED TOURING !!! WOOD TRIM. NAV. LEATHER. SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. A/C. AWESOME DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5