2017 Honda Pilot

104,043 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L RES DVD SYSTEM - 7 SEATER - LEATHER

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L RES DVD SYSTEM - 7 SEATER - LEATHER

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10104186
  • Stock #: 10634
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H86HB505438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,043 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L RES is a mid-size SUV that offers a spacious and versatile interior with 7 seats and a range of advanced features. Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with voice recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic, Rear-seat entertainment system with a 9-inch display and wireless headphones, Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Power sunroof, Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Adaptive cruise control and so much more! Thi vehicle is a one owner with a clean CARFAX






**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

