2017 Honda Ridgeline

102,411 KM

Details Description Features

$36,700

+ tax & licensing
$36,700

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Sport SUNROOF - REMOTE START - AWD

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Sport SUNROOF - REMOTE START - AWD

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,700

+ taxes & licensing

102,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8611700
  • Stock #: 10235
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F14HB502951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport is a stylish AWD truck capable of any job while saving at the pumps! It comes equipped with awesome features and comforts that you just don't find in a lot of other trucks, backup cam, heated front seats, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, ECO mode, Power sunroof, remote start and the Ridgelines signature in-bed cargo storage! This truck also comes with e clean CARFAX report!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

