2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
White Accent GL Hatchback | I-4 1.6 L | 6-Speed Automatic w/OD | 1,675 km Hurry in for this 2017 Hyundai Accent GL with only 1,675 kilometers! This certified pre-owned Hatchback is powered by a I-4 1.6 L engine with a 6-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission and Front-Wheel-Drive. This is a 4-door Compact Passenger Car, 5-passenger vehicle. More information: Traction Control, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seats, Rear Defrost, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Mirror(s), Security System, Trip Computer, Cargo Shade, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Power Door Locks, Auxiliary Audio Input, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, Passenger Air Bag, Bucket Seats, Traction Control, Power Windows, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, A/C, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Power Door Locks, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Spoiler, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Heated Front Seat(s), Satellite Radio, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Tires - Rear All-Season, Front Wheel Drive, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Temporary Spare Tire, AM/FM Stereo, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Bench Seat, Trip Computer, Wheel Covers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, CD Player, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Steel Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Requires Subscription Call now and book a test-drive today!
