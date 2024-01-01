Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE at Paulette Auto Sales! This white beauty is ready to hit the road with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With only 119,271 km on the odometer, this Elantra is just getting started.</p><p>Enjoy comfortable and safe rides with features like power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. This Elantra also comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. The spacious interior is perfect for families and individuals alike, and its sleek design is sure to turn heads.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Elantra LEs most enticing features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Sleek and stylish design:</strong> The Elantras modern and sporty design is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Spacious and comfortable interior:</strong> The Elantra provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike.</li><li><strong>Fuel-efficient engine:</strong> The Elantras 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Advanced safety features:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with the Elantras comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.</li><li><strong>Convenient features:</strong> The Elantras keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors make every drive a breeze.</li></ol><p>Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to test drive this fantastic Elantra and see for yourself what makes it such a popular choice!</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

119,271 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO LE

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

119,271KM
VIN 5NPD74LF6HH045723

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,271 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE at Paulette Auto Sales! This white beauty is ready to hit the road with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With only 119,271 km on the odometer, this Elantra is just getting started.

Enjoy comfortable and safe rides with features like power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. This Elantra also comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. The spacious interior is perfect for families and individuals alike, and its sleek design is sure to turn heads.

Here are 5 of the Elantra LE's most enticing features:

  1. Sleek and stylish design: The Elantra's modern and sporty design is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
  2. Spacious and comfortable interior: The Elantra provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike.
  3. Fuel-efficient engine: The Elantra's 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  4. Advanced safety features: Enjoy peace of mind with the Elantra's comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
  5. Convenient features: The Elantra's keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors make every drive a breeze.

Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to test drive this fantastic Elantra and see for yourself what makes it such a popular choice!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

833-241-0443
2017 Hyundai Elantra