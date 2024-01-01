$12,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO LE
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE at Paulette Auto Sales! This white beauty is ready to hit the road with its peppy 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission. With only 119,271 km on the odometer, this Elantra is just getting started.
Enjoy comfortable and safe rides with features like power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors. This Elantra also comes equipped with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control. The spacious interior is perfect for families and individuals alike, and its sleek design is sure to turn heads.
Here are 5 of the Elantra LE's most enticing features:
- Sleek and stylish design: The Elantra's modern and sporty design is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
- Spacious and comfortable interior: The Elantra provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike.
- Fuel-efficient engine: The Elantra's 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Advanced safety features: Enjoy peace of mind with the Elantra's comprehensive safety suite, including anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
- Convenient features: The Elantra's keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors make every drive a breeze.
Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to test drive this fantastic Elantra and see for yourself what makes it such a popular choice!
