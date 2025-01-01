Menu
<p>This sleek 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and stylish sedan. With its sharp black exterior and comfortable interior, this Elantra is sure to turn heads. At Paulette Auto Sales, we are proud to offer this meticulously maintained vehicle with only 86,550km on the odometer. The Elantras 4-cylinder engine delivers efficient performance, while its automatic transmission ensures smooth driving.</p><p>This Elantra SE comes loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel during those chilly Canadian winters. The Elantra is packed with safety features that give you peace of mind, including a backup camera, blind spot monitor, and cross-traffic alert. Stay entertained on the road with satellite radio and enjoy convenience with keyless entry and remote trunk release. This Elantra SE is a fantastic value, blending style, performance, and functionality.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited about this Elantra SE:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest winter days.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor and Cross-Traffic Alert:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with advanced safety features designed to keep you safe.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio:</strong> Enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options on the road.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry and Remote Trunk Release:</strong> Experience convenience at its finest.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Navigate tight spaces with ease.</li></ol>

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,550 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-XXXX

833-241-0443
