2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,550 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and stylish sedan. With its sharp black exterior and comfortable interior, this Elantra is sure to turn heads. At Paulette Auto Sales, we are proud to offer this meticulously maintained vehicle with only 86,550km on the odometer. The Elantra's 4-cylinder engine delivers efficient performance, while its automatic transmission ensures smooth driving.
This Elantra SE comes loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel during those chilly Canadian winters. The Elantra is packed with safety features that give you peace of mind, including a backup camera, blind spot monitor, and cross-traffic alert. Stay entertained on the road with satellite radio and enjoy convenience with keyless entry and remote trunk release. This Elantra SE is a fantastic value, blending style, performance, and functionality.
Here are 5 features to get you excited about this Elantra SE:
- Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on even the coldest winter days.
- Blind Spot Monitor and Cross-Traffic Alert: Enjoy peace of mind with advanced safety features designed to keep you safe.
- Satellite Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options on the road.
- Keyless Entry and Remote Trunk Release: Experience convenience at its finest.
- Backup Camera: Navigate tight spaces with ease.
