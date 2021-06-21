Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,488 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7373273

7373273 Stock #: 4969

4969 VIN: 5NPD74LF5HH123327

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,528 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Security SECURITY ALARM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.