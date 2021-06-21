Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

76,528 KM

Details Description Features

$10,488

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

L Clean CarFax! 6 Speed Manual! Heated Seats! CD Player!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

76,528KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7373273
  • Stock #: 4969
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF5HH123327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,528 KM

Vehicle Description

a 2017 Car for under 10K?? Welcome to the 2017 Hyundai Elantra!



Features include 2.0L 4cyl Engine, 6 Speed Manual, Heated Seats, CD Player, and more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
SECURITY ALARM

