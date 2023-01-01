$18,288+ tax & licensing
613-507-9910
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL / Clean CarFax / Sport Alloy Wheels
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9595999
- VIN: KMHD84LF4HU131370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 2.0L Engine, Sport Alloy Wheels, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seats and Wheel, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross Traffic Alert, Backup Camera, USB Input, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
