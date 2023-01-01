Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

104,268 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641965
  • Stock #: 5852
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXHU268040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a car that is comfortable, dependable, and with great gas mileage? Check out this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL!

 

Features include a 2.0L Engine, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Satellite Radio / Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 104,268 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 148,239 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX /...
 119,904 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory