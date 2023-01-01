$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9641965
- Stock #: 5852
- VIN: KMHD84LFXHU268040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a car that is comfortable, dependable, and with great gas mileage? Check out this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL!
Features include a 2.0L Engine, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Satellite Radio / Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.