2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 3 , 4 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10243863

10243863 Stock #: 230451

230451 VIN: 5XYZUDLB1HG431727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 230451

Mileage 163,453 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.