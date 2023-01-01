Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

163,453 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,453KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243863
  • Stock #: 230451
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1HG431727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 230451
  • Mileage 163,453 KM

Vehicle Description

MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. A/C. PARK ASSIST. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. HOT DEAL !! DON'T MISS THIS !!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

