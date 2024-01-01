Menu
?? Behold the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Se Luxury where practicality meets pampering in a seven-passenger paradise! Ready to roll? Lets dive into what makes this SUV a true charmer.

?? First off, luxury isnt just a tagline its a lifestyle in this Santa Fe. Sink into supple leather seats that cradle you like a spa massage chair after a long day. With seven seats, youve got room for the whole crew whether its a road trip with pals or a family adventure.

?? Under the hood, this beast purrs with power. The 3.3-liter V6 engine gives you the oomph you need to conquer highways and byways alike, while still sipping fuel like a connoisseur savoring fine wine.

?? And lets talk tunes! The premium sound system turns every drive into a concert on wheels. Whether youre blasting beats or enjoying a podcast, every note is crystal clear.

?? Safety? Youre covered. From blind-spot detection to lane-keeping assist, this Santa Fe has your back and your sides, and your front. Its like having a guardian angel riding shotgun.

?? So, why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Se Luxury because every journey deserves a touch of indulgence.

?? Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that specific features and availability may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

124,296 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF1HU249594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 124,296 KM

Vehicle Description

?? Behold the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Se Luxury where practicality meets pampering in a seven-passenger paradise! Ready to roll? Let's dive into what makes this SUV a true charmer.



?? First off, luxury isn't just a tagline it's a lifestyle in this Santa Fe. Sink into supple leather seats that cradle you like a spa massage chair after a long day. With seven seats, you've got room for the whole crew whether it's a road trip with pals or a family adventure.



?? Under the hood, this beast purrs with power. The 3.3-liter V6 engine gives you the oomph you need to conquer highways and byways alike, while still sipping fuel like a connoisseur savoring fine wine.



?? And let's talk tunes! The premium sound system turns every drive into a concert on wheels. Whether you're blasting beats or enjoying a podcast, every note is crystal clear.



?? Safety? You're covered. From blind-spot detection to lane-keeping assist, this Santa Fe has your back and your sides, and your front. It's like having a guardian angel riding shotgun.



?? So, why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Se Luxury because every journey deserves a touch of indulgence.



?? Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that specific features and availability may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.



Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!

Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.

Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!

Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.

Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).

$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.

If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.

Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe