$19,998+ tax & licensing
678-607-9019
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL XL Luxury
Location
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9311161
- Stock #: 001148
- VIN: KM8SNDHF3HU173554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 180,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes with a 90 day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind. Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protections products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home. We offer same day financing! Check you credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership Well buy your vehicle! Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or visit Vendde.com/valuemyvehicle to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes Visit Vendde.com, or Vendde in the Apple App Store or Google Play Someone is always available and happy to help! Chat with us 24/7 at Vendde.com
Vehicle Features
