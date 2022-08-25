2017 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing
100,048 KM
Used

Listing ID: 9001135

9001135 Stock #: 10344

10344 VIN: 5NPE24AF2HH443906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,048 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

