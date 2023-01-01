2017 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 4 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10505922

10505922 Stock #: 10749

10749 VIN: KM8J3CA44HU559971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,460 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.