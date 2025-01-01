Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 176,436 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is 2.0L SE FWD. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2017 Hyundai Tucson

176,436 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12565670

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L SE FWD

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,436KM
VIN KM8J23A47HU286091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 25254B
  • Mileage 176,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning

With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 176,436 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L SE FWD. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

WINTER WHITE, GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Defrost, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Wheel Covers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Steering, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT- Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT- Leather Seats - Bluetooth 386,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE- Remote Start for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 GMC Terrain SLE- Remote Start 67,388 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71- LED Lights - Low Mileage for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71- LED Lights - Low Mileage 10 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2017 Hyundai Tucson