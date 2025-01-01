$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L SE FWD
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L SE FWD
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,436KM
VIN KM8J23A47HU286091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 25254B
- Mileage 176,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning
With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 176,436 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L SE FWD. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
WINTER WHITE, GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Defrost, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Wheel Covers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Steering, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
