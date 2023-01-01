Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

153,595 KM

Details Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  1. 9762238
  2. 9762238
  3. 9762238
  4. 9762238
  5. 9762238
  6. 9762238
  7. 9762238
  8. 9762238
  9. 9762238
  10. 9762238
  11. 9762238
  12. 9762238
  13. 9762238
  14. 9762238
  15. 9762238
  16. 9762238
  17. 9762238
  18. 9762238
  19. 9762238
  20. 9762238
  21. 9762238
  22. 9762238
  23. 9762238
  24. 9762238
  25. 9762238
  26. 9762238
Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9762238
  • Stock #: 582252
  • VIN: KM8J33A4XHU582252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 582252
  • Mileage 153,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 153,595 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic EX
 123,802 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 89,091 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory