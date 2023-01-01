$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe DCT / Alloy Wheels / CD Player
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10055751
- Stock #: 6084
- VIN: KMHTC6AD2HU318856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 148,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include 1.6L 4cyl Engine, Eco Mode, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Infotainment Touchscreen, USB and AUX inputs, CD Player, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
