$19,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$19,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,427 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek black Jeep is ready to take on any adventure. It's equipped with a powerful -cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With only 134,427km on the odometer, this Jeep has plenty of life left in it.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable cabin with a host of features to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of power windows and locks to the safety of anti-lock brakes and airbags, this Jeep is packed with everything you need. Plus, enjoy the added comfort of cruise control and tilt steering wheel.
Looking for a used vehicle that combines style, performance, and reliability? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and see this Jeep for yourself.
Here are five features that make this Jeep stand out:
- Powerful -cylinder Engine: Delivering smooth and responsive performance for any driving situation.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Providing peace of mind and enhanced safety on the road.
- Cruise Control: Making long drives more enjoyable and less stressful.
- Power Windows and Locks: Adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Allowing you to find the perfect driving position for comfort and control.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910