This sleek black Jeep is ready to take on any adventure. Its equipped with a powerful -cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With only 134,427km on the odometer, this Jeep has plenty of life left in it.

Inside, youll find a comfortable cabin with a host of features to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of power windows and locks to the safety of anti-lock brakes and airbags, this Jeep is packed with everything you need. Plus, enjoy the added comfort of cruise control and tilt steering wheel.

Looking for a used vehicle that combines style, performance, and reliability? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and see this Jeep for yourself.

Here are five features that make this Jeep stand out:

  1. Powerful -cylinder Engine: Delivering smooth and responsive performance for any driving situation.
  2. Anti-Lock Brakes: Providing peace of mind and enhanced safety on the road.
  3. Cruise Control: Making long drives more enjoyable and less stressful.
  4. Power Windows and Locks: Adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.
  5. Tilt Steering Wheel: Allowing you to find the perfect driving position for comfort and control.

2017 Jeep Cherokee

134,427 KM

$19,288

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,427KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS8HD225742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,427 KM

Vehicle Description

This sleek black Jeep is ready to take on any adventure. It's equipped with a powerful -cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride. With only 134,427km on the odometer, this Jeep has plenty of life left in it.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable cabin with a host of features to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of power windows and locks to the safety of anti-lock brakes and airbags, this Jeep is packed with everything you need. Plus, enjoy the added comfort of cruise control and tilt steering wheel.

Looking for a used vehicle that combines style, performance, and reliability? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and see this Jeep for yourself.

Here are five features that make this Jeep stand out:

  1. Powerful -cylinder Engine: Delivering smooth and responsive performance for any driving situation.
  2. Anti-Lock Brakes: Providing peace of mind and enhanced safety on the road.
  3. Cruise Control: Making long drives more enjoyable and less stressful.
  4. Power Windows and Locks: Adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.
  5. Tilt Steering Wheel: Allowing you to find the perfect driving position for comfort and control.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$19,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Jeep Cherokee