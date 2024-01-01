Menu
Get ready for adventure with this rugged and reliable 2017 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr L Plus Pkg, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating Canadian roads and tackling any terrain. With its comfortable seating for five and spacious cargo area, this SUV is ideal for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

This well-maintained Cherokee has seen 134,427 km of adventures and is ready for many more. Inside, youll find a sleek interior equipped with a host of convenience features that will make every journey a breeze.

Here are just a few of the standout features:

4-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible, even in low-light conditions, with automatic headlights that adjust to the ambient lighting.
Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and unlock your Cherokee with just a push of a button.
Power Windows and Locks: Effortlessly control your windows and doors with the touch of a button.
Side Airbags: Keep your passengers protected with the added safety of side airbags.

Ready to take on your next adventure? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to test drive this 2017 Jeep Cherokee!

2017 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4DR L PLUS PKG
$19,288 + tax & licensing
VIN 1C4PJMBS8HD225742
134,427 KM
Exterior Colour Black
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 4-door

Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready for adventure with this rugged and reliable 2017 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr L Plus Pkg, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating Canadian roads and tackling any terrain. With its comfortable seating for five and spacious cargo area, this SUV is ideal for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

This well-maintained Cherokee has seen 134,427 km of adventures and is ready for many more. Inside, you'll find a sleek interior equipped with a host of convenience features that will make every journey a breeze.

Here are just a few of the standout features:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
  • Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible, even in low-light conditions, with automatic headlights that adjust to the ambient lighting.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and unlock your Cherokee with just a push of a button.
  • Power Windows and Locks: Effortlessly control your windows and doors with the touch of a button.
  • Side Airbags: Keep your passengers protected with the added safety of side airbags.

Ready to take on your next adventure? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to test drive this 2017 Jeep Cherokee!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Jeep Cherokee