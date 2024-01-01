$19,288+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4DR L PLUS PKG
2017 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4DR L PLUS PKG
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$19,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for adventure with this rugged and reliable 2017 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr L Plus Pkg, now available at Paulette Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating Canadian roads and tackling any terrain. With its comfortable seating for five and spacious cargo area, this SUV is ideal for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
This well-maintained Cherokee has seen 134,427 km of adventures and is ready for many more. Inside, you'll find a sleek interior equipped with a host of convenience features that will make every journey a breeze.
Here are just a few of the standout features:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Automatic Headlights: Stay safe and visible, even in low-light conditions, with automatic headlights that adjust to the ambient lighting.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and unlock your Cherokee with just a push of a button.
- Power Windows and Locks: Effortlessly control your windows and doors with the touch of a button.
- Side Airbags: Keep your passengers protected with the added safety of side airbags.
Ready to take on your next adventure? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to test drive this 2017 Jeep Cherokee!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910