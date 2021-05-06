Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

90,924 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

North | 8.4" Touchscreen | Heated Seats & Wheel | Remote Start

Location

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7072432
  • Stock #: 21J047A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS6HW648385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

COMES WITH CHRYSLER RUST UNDERCOATING | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | 17-INCH ALLOYS | ONE OWNER | 3.2L V6 |

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

