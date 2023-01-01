Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

108,496 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

Sport/North LEATHER - SUNROOF - 4X4

2017 Jeep Compass

Sport/North LEATHER - SUNROOF - 4X4

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10610478
  Stock #: 10795
  VIN: 1C4NJDAB2HD197669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,496 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Jeep Compass Sport/North High Altitude, With its iconic Jeep design elements fused with modern touches, packed with Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system, full leather interior, Keyless Entry with panic alarm feature, heated front seats, Power-adjustable driver's seat, Power sunroof, Roof rails, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls and much more!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

