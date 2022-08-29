$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2017 Jeep Compass
Limited- Certified - Leather Seats
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
82,590KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9041866
- Stock #: 23010A
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB1HT674454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 23010A
- Mileage 82,590 KM
Vehicle Description
As Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2017 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 82,590 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to the range-topping Limited trim for a luxurious compact SUV. It comes with four-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, automatic headlights, tasteful chrome exterior trim, power heated mirrors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB1HT674454.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY,ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD),POWER LIFTGATE,TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD),TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS,BLACK W/ACCENT STITCH LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION,DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL,...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4