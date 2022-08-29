2017 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9041866

9041866 Stock #: 23010A

23010A VIN: 3C4NJDCB1HT674454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 23010A

Mileage 82,590 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY,ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 W/ESS (STD),POWER LIFTGATE,TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD),TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS,BLACK W/ACCENT STITCH LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ PERFORATION,DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.