$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 9 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8036779

8036779 Stock #: 22108A

22108A VIN: 1C4RJFBG2HC964711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 22108A

Mileage 49,933 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation, LIGHT FROST BEIGE/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKER...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.