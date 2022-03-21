Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

50,614 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo / NAV / 4X4 / LOW KMS

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo / NAV / 4X4 / LOW KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

50,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8920825
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1HC939235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,614 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is a handsome, solid driving luxury SUV with exception off-road capabilities!

 

Features include a 3.6L V6, 4X4 Selec−Terrain® System, Tow Package, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Power Drivers Seat, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control and SO much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

