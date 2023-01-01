Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

167,567 KM

$29,450

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland AIRBAG SUSPENSION - HEATED LEATHER - NAVIGATION

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland AIRBAG SUSPENSION - HEATED LEATHER - NAVIGATION

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

167,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9743311
  Stock #: 10503
  VIN: 1C4RJFCG0HC964768

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 167,567 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is a luxurious and capable midsize SUV that offers a comfortable ride and a range of advanced features. 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and SiriusXM satellite radio, Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Leather-trimmed seats with heated and ventilated front seats, Power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, Navigation, airbag suspension and so much more! This is a one-owner vehicle with a clean Carfax history!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

