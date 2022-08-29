Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

131,018 KM

Details Description Features

$26,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9286735
  2. 9286735
  3. 9286735
  4. 9286735
  5. 9286735
  6. 9286735
  7. 9286735
  8. 9286735
  9. 9286735
  10. 9286735
  11. 9286735
  12. 9286735
  13. 9286735
  14. 9286735
  15. 9286735
  16. 9286735
  17. 9286735
  18. 9286735
  19. 9286735
  20. 9286735
  21. 9286735
  22. 9286735
  23. 9286735
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

131,018KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286735
  • Stock #: 001105
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL590807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 001105
  • Mileage 131,018 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Jeep !

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2020 Toyota RAV4
48,560 KM
$41,798 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango
22,172 KM
$52,598 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
53,969 KM
$42,798 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory