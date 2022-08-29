$26,498+ tax & licensing
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
678-607-9019
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,018KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9286735
- Stock #: 001105
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL590807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 001105
- Mileage 131,018 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 Jeep !
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8