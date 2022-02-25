Menu
2017 Kia Forte

67,301 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX CLEAN CARFAX - LOW KM - 2 SETS OF TIRES

2017 Kia Forte

LX CLEAN CARFAX - LOW KM - 2 SETS OF TIRES

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8339253
  • Stock #: 10174
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A74HE105652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Need an extremely fuel-efficient commuter? Your 2017 Kia Forte LX is a perfect choice. It has brand new all-season tires on it and comes with an extra set of snows! Very low KM for its year, with a clean carfax, it also boasts combined fuel consumptions as little at 7.6L/100km! It also has features like hands-free and USB connectivity for convenience! This vehicle has clean CARFAX.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

