Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Kia Sedona

131,000 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14417415

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

613-541-7977

  1. 1783691304310
  2. 1783691304819
  3. 1783691305269
  4. 1783691305715
  5. 1783691306163
  6. 1783691306594
  7. 1783691307043
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C16H6315973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Used 2017 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Kia Sedona LX 131,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX Premium for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Kia Forte EX Premium 84,100 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 174,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email Strader Motor Sales Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Strader Motor Sales Kingston

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

Call Dealer

613-541-XXXX

(click to show)

613-541-7977

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

613-541-7977

2017 Kia Sedona