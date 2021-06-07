Menu
2017 Kia Soul

152,562 KM

Details Description

$11,498

+ tax & licensing
Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

5dr Wgn Auto EX -Ltd Avail-

Location

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

152,562KM
Used
  • Stock #: 22S-01A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55H7490756

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

We are proud to announce we have been awarded Autotrader's 2021 BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD! We work hard to bring our customers the value they deserve. Frustrated in not knowing if you are getting the best deal? Well look no further, Kingston Kia is here to deliver you the best vehicle, the best value, and the best experience and we have the proof to back it up! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

