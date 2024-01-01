$24,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Kia Sportage
AWD 4dr SX Turbo * JUST ARRIVED ***
2017 Kia Sportage
AWD 4dr SX Turbo * JUST ARRIVED ***
Location
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,030KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPRCA65H7126592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 126592
- Mileage 52,030 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Local trade, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well serviced - all done at Kia dealership.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales
2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX * JUST ARRIVED *** 37,678 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F-SPORT ** ALL BRAND NEW TIRES ** 62,876 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback Touring w/ EyeSight Package * JUST ARRIVED * 66,379 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ashie Motor Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ashie Motor Sales
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
Call Dealer
613-532-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales
613-532-6947
2017 Kia Sportage