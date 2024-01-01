Menu
Account
Sign In
Local trade, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well serviced - all done at Kia dealership.

2017 Kia Sportage

52,030 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr SX Turbo * JUST ARRIVED ***

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr SX Turbo * JUST ARRIVED ***

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,030KM
VIN KNDPRCA65H7126592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 126592
  • Mileage 52,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade, clean Carfax, no accidents, very well serviced - all done at Kia dealership.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ashie Motor Sales

Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX * JUST ARRIVED *** for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX * JUST ARRIVED *** 37,678 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F-SPORT ** ALL BRAND NEW TIRES ** for sale in Kingston, ON
2020 Lexus RX RX 350 F-SPORT ** ALL BRAND NEW TIRES ** 62,876 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Touring w/ EyeSight Package * JUST ARRIVED * for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Subaru Outback Touring w/ EyeSight Package * JUST ARRIVED * 66,379 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ashie Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

Call Dealer

613-532-XXXX

(click to show)

613-532-6947

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage