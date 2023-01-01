$20,495+ tax & licensing
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2017 Kia Sportage
LX ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. PWR GRP
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
104,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9981482
- Stock #: 230322
- VIN: KNDPMCAC0H7165904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 230322
- Mileage 104,035 KM
Vehicle Description
ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. PWR GRP. A/C. HOT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5