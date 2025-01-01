Menu
2L Turbo AWD LEXUS NX LUXURY GRADE 2017 Premium comfort meets all-weather capability!

This stunning Lexus NX 200T delivers luxury, technology, and peace of mind at an unbeatable price. Loaded with premium features and ready to impress!

? All-Wheel Drive
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Leather Interior
? Navigation System
? Backup Camera
? Smart Device Integration
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group

NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560

2017 Lexus NX 200t

140,982 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t

13325402

2017 Lexus NX 200t

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,982KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ5H2132531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 251241
  • Mileage 140,982 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 Lexus NX 200t