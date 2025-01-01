$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Lexus NX 200t
2017 Lexus NX 200t
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,982KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ5H2132531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 251241
- Mileage 140,982 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 2L Turbo AWD LEXUS NX LUXURY GRADE 2017 Premium comfort meets all-weather capability! ????
This stunning Lexus NX 200T delivers luxury, technology, and peace of mind at an unbeatable price. Loaded with premium features and ready to impress!
? All-Wheel Drive
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Leather Interior
? Navigation System
? Backup Camera
? Smart Device Integration
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this LEXUS NX and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This stunning Lexus NX 200T delivers luxury, technology, and peace of mind at an unbeatable price. Loaded with premium features and ready to impress!
? All-Wheel Drive
? Sunroof
? Heated Seats
? Leather Interior
? Navigation System
? Backup Camera
? Smart Device Integration
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this LEXUS NX and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston
2019 Nissan Qashqai 128,082 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-5 32,801 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus NX 103,500 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
Call Dealer
888-239-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca Kingston
888-239-7066
2017 Lexus NX 200t