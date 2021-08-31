Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus NX 200t

34,395 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus NX 200t

NAVIGATION - CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

NAVIGATION - CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 7656262
  2. 7656262
  3. 7656262
  4. 7656262
  5. 7656262
  6. 7656262
  7. 7656262
  8. 7656262
  9. 7656262
  10. 7656262
  11. 7656262
  12. 7656262
  13. 7656262
  14. 7656262
  15. 7656262
  16. 7656262
  17. 7656262
  18. 7656262
  19. 7656262
  20. 7656262
  21. 7656262
  22. 7656262
  23. 7656262
  24. 7656262
  25. 7656262
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7656262
  • Stock #: 10042
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ9H2139594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,395 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 NX 200t is a compact luxury SUV offered with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It is packed loaded with Navigation, Back up cam, Power Moonroof, Heated and Ventilated Front seats, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alerts.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 52,236 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport S...
 29,819 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 76,865 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory