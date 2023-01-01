$27,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve AWD / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10060887
- VIN: 2LMPJ8LRXHBL19355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 3.7L V6, Leather Interior, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Seats with Drivers Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise, Forward Collision Avoidance, Backup Camera with Sensors, Power Folding Mirrors, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitor, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.