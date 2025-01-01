Menu
3L LEVANTE AWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2017 Maserati Levante

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
13060292

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZN661XUS8HX252205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251242
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

3L LEVANTE AWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

