Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-3

75,800 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS LOW KM - CLEAN CARFAX - BACK UP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GS LOW KM - CLEAN CARFAX - BACK UP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 7854450
  2. 7854450
  3. 7854450
  4. 7854450
  5. 7854450
  6. 7854450
  7. 7854450
  8. 7854450
  9. 7854450
  10. 7854450
  11. 7854450
  12. 7854450
  13. 7854450
  14. 7854450
  15. 7854450
  16. 7854450
  17. 7854450
  18. 7854450
  19. 7854450
  20. 7854450
  21. 7854450
  22. 7854450
  23. 7854450
  24. 7854450
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7854450
  • Stock #: 10087
  • VIN: JM1DKDC73H0160154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10087
  • Mileage 75,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 CX-3 comes equipped with the Touring package. It is Navigation ready, keyless entry and hands-free, a backup cam, heated front seats and side mirrors, USB & SD connectivity. All packed in an amazingly fuel-efficient compact crossover!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 32,104 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 GS L...
 75,800 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 63,800 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory