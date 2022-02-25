Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

94,325 KM

Details

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

  7. 8272701
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

94,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8272701
  VIN: JM3KFBCL5H0225932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,325 KM

Vehicle Description

ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2017 Mazda CX-5 is a One owner, Clean Carfax, has never been in an accident, was regularly serviced right at the Mazda dealer and was undercoated/rustproofed. HOLY MOLY - the previous owner treated this CX-5 like a BABY! And not only does it have a perfect history - it is LOADED with options, such as, Power liftgate, Rear camera, All Weather floor mats, Dual zone climate control, Auto climate, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Leather/Suede seats, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Monitors, Smart City Brake Support, Sport Mode, Push button start...plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

