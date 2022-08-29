Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

112,727 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

GT LEATHER - AWD - NAVIGATION

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206893
  • Stock #: 10256B
  • VIN: JM3KFBDLXH0139465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,727 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring is a compact, fuel-efficient AWD SUV packed with tons of great options! Navigation, leather, power sunroof, a power liftgate, heated seats and steering wheel, optional sport mode, push-button start and power/memory driver seat!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

