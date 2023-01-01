2017 Mazda CX-5

$25,795 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 3 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9702388

9702388 Stock #: 161061

161061 VIN: JM3KFBDL4H0161106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 161061

Mileage 117,361 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof tinted windows Privacy Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Map Lights Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Inside Hood Release Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Windows Sunroof Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.