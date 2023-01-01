Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

133,217 KM

Details Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Manual

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Manual

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned

Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

133,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10094427
  • Stock #: 129748
  • VIN: 3MZBN1U71HM129748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 129748
  • Mileage 133,217 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

