2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.