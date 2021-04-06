Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

57,700 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6945085
  Stock #: 201136
  VIN: JM1BN1T74H1153060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201136
  • Mileage 57,700 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 16" ALLOYS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

