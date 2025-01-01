Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 - 2L engine, heated seats, leather interior, navigation, backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control, power group. 134,781 KM. $15,995 + taxes & licensing.

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

134,781 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 2L CLA 250!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. AFFORDABL

Stock # 250359

250 2L CLA 250!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. AFFORDABL

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB3HN416343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250359
  • Mileage 134,781 KM

Vehicle Description

2L CLA 250!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. AFFORDABLE LUXURY!!!NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class