$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2017 Nissan Armada
SL 4WD / Clean CarFax / LOADED!
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9798820
- VIN: JN8AY2NC4H9504204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 130,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 5.6L V8, 4WD, Leather, Navigation, 8 Passenger Seating, Built-in DVD Entertainment System, Power Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Lift gate, Push Button Start, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Power Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Intervention, Running Boards, Power Telescopic Steering, and SO much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.