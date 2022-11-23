$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
S- Certified - CD Player - Aux Jack
95,786KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9430701
- Stock #: 23162A
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP2HL262878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 23162A
- Mileage 95,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Who says a small car has to be a penalty box? Enjoy the drive in this fun Nissan Micra. This 2017 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra. This hatchback has 95,786 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Micra's trim level is S. This Nissan Micra S is a small car that's big on value. It comes with standard features like an AM/FM CD player with an audio aux jack, cloth seats, carpeted floor mats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a trip computer, variable intermittent windshield wipers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Cloth Seats, Trip Computer.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Traction Control,MP3 Player,Bucket Seats,Power Steering,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Intermittent Wipers,Adjustable Steering Wheel,CD Player,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Rear Defro...
