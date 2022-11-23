$22,498+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano
S FWD CVT
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,267KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9352846
- Stock #: 1013
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MGXHN171720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 117,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Well unkeptDealer servicedNew all weather tiresNew brakes
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Keyless Ignition
