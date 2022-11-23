Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

117,267 KM

$22,498

+ tax & licensing
S FWD CVT

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352846
  • Stock #: 1013
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MGXHN171720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 117,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Well unkeptDealer servicedNew all weather tiresNew brakes

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Keyless Ignition

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

